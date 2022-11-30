11.30 "Ink and Cloud" is officially online!

Hello, all players!

After efforts, our game "ink cloud chapter" finally to meet with you, the game will be officially launched on 11.30, I hope you players can support more.

Do you often forget the word when you put pen to paper? The word to the tip of the pen is to forget how to write? Ink and Cloud Chapter" includes 3500 commonly used words, each word's pronunciation, interpretation, phrases, etc. will have a detailed explanation, equipped with a search function, to solve most of the difficulties of players forgetting words.

Ink and Cloud is an elimination and puzzle game, using the classic three-dimensional game, you can eliminate the same three words by putting them into the right slot, and eliminate all the words to pass the level. In addition, the game adds a lot of Chinese elements, the use of ink, scrolls and other elements make the game has a strong Chinese characteristics. Chinese characters are by far the longest used characters in the world, and they are the fundamental of our culture. We want to promote and carry forward the traditional Chinese culture through Chinese characters, and let players all over the world experience the beauty of Chinese culture, with a few points of ink smearing, a few ink marks swimming, lines of color, and beauty, presenting the flavor of Chinese culture at all times.

Ink and Cloud Chapter" contains 3500 commonly used Chinese characters, each level can be unlocked part of the text, unlocked text will be displayed on the side of the level, all the Chinese characters will be included in the way of Steam achievements for players, there are favorite Chinese characters to unlock it. At present, due to Steam restrictions, only the first 100 achievements can be opened, so please rest assured that the achievements will be opened and unlocked one after another.

In the future, we will continue to increase the collection of characters, still in the situation of achievements for players to collect, and please continue to pay attention to our game.

Finally, thank you for your love and attention, the problems and difficulties encountered in the game can be told us, we will pay attention to the feedback of all players to make "ink cloud chapter" become better, wish you a happy game.

Here, congratulations on the successful launch of Shenzhou 15!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2185470/_/