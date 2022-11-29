Dual Universe - Release 1.1.0

Hello Noveans,

We've deployed a new update. Dual Universe is now in version 1.1.0 which brings new features such as grid snapping, recycling and outfits.

New Features

New avatar selection interface

The avatar customization interface where you can apply colors to your avatar has had a rework and

now includes the ability to select outfits.

Kickstarter rewards

In-game titles

Pets (2 versions with 8 total variations)

New player outfits Alpha Team outfits Arkship Passenger outfits (Bronze, Silver, and Black) Earth Legacy outfits (Silver and Black) Military outfit

New emotes: Victory Thumbs up Thumbs down Cry Threat Facepalm Dance Silly dance Just DU it Salute



Grid snapping

[Deploy Ground Element Tool] Added grid snapping for Core units

[Deploy Ground Element Tool] Rotation in precision mode or in free mode without contact surface is now available in all directions

[Deploy Ground Element Tool] Rotation axis are now visible

[Deploy Ground Element Tool] An orientation arrow has been added above Static Core units

[Deploy Ground Element Tool] For Space Core units, rotation is kept when switching from contact surface to no contact surface

[Deploy Construct Tool] Added grid snapping

[Deploy Construct Tool] Rotation is now available in all directions

[Deploy Construct Tool] Rotation axis are now visible

[Deploy Construct Tool] An orientation arrow has been added above Blueprint previews.

Steam Achievements

Steam achievements can now be obtained for Dual Universe achievements.

Recycling

You can now "recycle" elements. This action can be done on in-world elements, as well as in inventory elements.

This action can be done on elements that have lost lives. Recycling an element will recover back 1 of the components stack used to craft the items, excluding intermediary parts (screw/pipe etc).

For example, recycling an Adjuster L can yield back either : 1 standard frame M, 1 basic gas cylinder M, 25 basic injector.

Recycling a slot of element yields random components for each recycled element. (Recycling 5 Adjustor M will yield potentially 2 frame, 1 gas cylinder, and 50 injector)

A "Recycle element" context menu action on elements on constructs allows to recycle the element. The action is accessible based on existing "trash element" action . (Must be without PvP timer + must have RDMS build right on construct)

A "Recycle elements" on container slots has been added. Right is based on a similar "delete" action. (RDMS to retrieve item is required, item must not be owned).

Schematics talents.

New talent added that improves schematics research efficiency.

Balance

Crafting rebalancing

Detection Zone XS tier 3 to tier 2

Detection Zone S tier 3 to tier 2

Elevator tier 3 to tier 2

Force Field XS tier 3 to tier 2

Force Field S tier 3 to tier 2

Headlight tier 2 to tier 1

Long Light XS tier 2 to tier 1

Square Light XS tier 2 to tier 1

Vertical Light XS tier 2 to tier 1

All standard tier 3 weapons set to tier 2 (non variants)

Gunner Module S tier 3 to tier 2

Gunner Module L tier 3 to tier 4

Info Button tier 2 to tier 1

Receiver size L to size M

Certain parts have been removed due to these changes and transitioned to other equivalent still used parts

Advanced Mechanical Sensor XS replaced with Advanced Mobile Panel XS

Advanced Control System S replaced with Advanced Antenna S

Advanced Control System L replaced with Advanced Firing System L

Uncommon Antenna XS replaced with Uncommon Light XS

Gameplay Changes

[Lua] Methods for modifying screen unit html content are now deprecated. Use setRenderScript instead whenever possible.

Improvements

[Localization] The whole game has been translated into French and German.

[Settings] Changed "disable html" settings to "enable html" setting (now disabled by default).

[RDMS] "Created RDMS tag" (when deploying blueprint/core unit) label & placement change.

[Performance] Reduced performance impact of rendering many in-world marks.

[Tool] Optimized link tool for large industry constructs.

[GUI] Optimized initialization of an UI component resulting in slightly faster loading times.

[GUI] Item search now uses a unified search pattern that ignores case and accents!

[GUI] Some dialog layouts have been updated.

Added an "Copy scan result details to clipboard (JSON)" that exports the scan result info (including ore pool) in a JSON for easier use for external tools.

[Network] Reduced some operation size.

[Piloting] Trajectory curve fades out at low speed.

[Rendering] Fixed The rendering of the character editor and planet map that could appear blurry.

Surrogates now have a special surrogate skin.

[AGG] You can now change an Anti-Gravity Generators target altitude by right-clicking on it.

Optimized some operations on planets.

Crash Fixes

Fixed a crash when trying to build and remote control simultaneously.

Fixed another rare crash.

Bug Fixes

Fixed a bug where selecting Body Type 1 showed a character with Body Type 2.

Fixed "Set as destination" buttons not being visible for territory scan item inspector in floating windows.

Fixed Industry unit notifications that now properly show the element name. Note: will not fix existing notifications.

[Repair Unit] Fixed animations in some scenarios.

[Mining Unit] Fixed impact sound for higher tier mining units

[AGG] Fixed Anti Gravity Generator permanent oscillations.

[AGG] Target altitude is no longer reset when logging out.

Fixed sometimes incorrect resume speed when walking on a construct or piloting it, we believe this caused ships to unexpectedly collide with the ground at times.

Removed 5% speed dampening applied each time a construct speed is resumed.

Fixed some side effects that could occur after closing the game during a tutorial.

Fixed the crushed emotes list on windowed & fullscreen.

Fixed the 2 overlapping lists in the deploy blueprint interface.

Fixed a potential race condition if a reward is notified, while the reward panel is visible (previous reward would be discarded, rather than new reward being stacked in the reward stack).

Fixed Aegis market being in Madis moon 2 market list in market panel.

Known Issues

[Lua] The industry getInfo function field, schematicsRemaining, does not return a value until you request an acquisition from the schematic bank.

[Challenges] Despite a code rewrite, under rare circumstances the delivery objectives will still not be completed. We are investigating, however if this happens to you please contact support with a detailed description of how you tried to complete the challenge (especially how you deliver the items).

We continue the work on fixing and improving the game thanks to your feedback.

Thank you very much for your support!