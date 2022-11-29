_

_

Monster fish living in the ocean will not miss the opportunity to eat you. You can't hide from them, they will find you. If you don't want that, or if you find them too strong, you can reduce the damage taken or turn them off completely in the new game difficulty settings.

You can now customize the difficulty of the game for yourself.

Adjust the amount of resources received, the needs of the character, adjust the damage received.

You can also enable peaceful mode without enemies, and the complete removal of resources after death.

At all difficulty levels, after death, the supply of food and water will decrease.

It gets cold at night, you have to warm yourself by the fire.

Getting wet in the rain and in the water. It intensifies the cold.

Comfort - campfire gatherings and furniture around you create additional comfort. He restores health.

Watch for negative effects. If the character is cold, hot or wet, health will not be restored.

Sleep - use the bed to sleep and skip the night. After sleeping, the supply of food and water will be reduced, keep this in mind so as not to die.

Go to the crafting menu and create a new item - a hammer. With it, you can pick up certain building items, sofas, chairs and more.

AFTER UPDATE YOU MUST START A NEW GAME. OLD SAVE WILL NOT WORK CORRECTLY.

LIST OF CHANGES.

Added: Monster fish

Added: Sleep

Added: Mallet

Added: Game Difficulty: Setting the amount of resources

Added: Game Difficulty: Customization of character needs

Added: Game Difficulty: Damage Taken Adjustment

Added: Game difficulty: Ability to delete items on restart

Added: Game difficulty: Peaceful mode without enemies

Added: Character freezing

Added: Character overheating

Added: Character getting wet

Added: Character Comfort

Added: Blood in water when damaged

Added: Reduced health when cold or hot

Added: Reduced food and water supply on death

Added: Button to get up when you are lying on the bed

Changed: Increased sail speed

Changed: Oxygen warning shown earlier

Changed: Wood burning rate reduced

Changed: Bandage adds more health

Changed: Increased waves in storm

Changed: Reduced chance and time of rain

Changed: Now the hook does not get stuck under the raft

Changed: Coconut in slot 5

Changed: Pineapple in slot 5

Changed: Avocado in slot 10

Changed: Banana in slot 10

Changed: Berries in slot 10

Changed: Mushrooms in slot 10

Changed: Hinge in slot 10

Changed: Bolts in slot 10

Changed: High quality metal ore in slot 20

Changed: Metal ore in slot 100

Changed: High grade metal loot increased to 10

Changed: Stone extraction from stone ore increased to 250

Changed: Health does not regenerate on negative effects

Fixed: The sail did not swim well against the current

Fixed: In rare cases, the character fell through the textures when getting out of bed

Fixed: The camera was inside the character on restart

Fixed: Fixed errors in the information window when building items

Fixed: Some control buttons could not be remapped

Fixed: Fixed underwater sail sound

Fixed: Easier to climb the foundation. There was a problem at the junctions of the foundations

Fixed: The bed remained occupied when the player left the game while lying on the bed

Fixed: Rapid movement of clouds when changing weather

Fixed: Chairs didn't fit well

Fixed: While lying on the bed, the other player did not move correctly. Falling into textures

Follow the news.