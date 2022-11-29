 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

HAAK update for 29 November 2022

HAAK | UpdateV1.2.1.16255M | Nov.29th, 2022

Share · View all patches · Build 10038227 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello Haakers!
How did you feel about the new version? We have received a lot of feedback from Haakers, and we have fixed and optimized these problems, please check the details below:

Fixed:

  • Wang Pong won’t be revived after you defeat him
  • Initial lighting correction for the new area of the brewery
  • The generators in the new area of the brewery are no longer related to the side quest Shine through North Station
  • Brewery (-23,3) switch and gate connection bug fixed
  • The voice of the TV newscaster is restored

Optimizations:

  • Increase the invincibility frame of HAAK when being hit.
  • Now Wang Pong won’t be easily defeated by HAAK due to Haak’s high attack.
  • Remove some unnecessary information from the Alien puzzle of Anthony Hill
  • Add more notice about the new achievement Kick
  • Lower the volume of BGM in the brewery
  • A hidden wall of New Sanho is much easier to see.

【Follow HAAK】
Discord: https://discord.gg/y5CjGrKPRn
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/勇敢的哈克-108053235350621
Twitter: @haakgame
Reddit: https://www.reddit.com/r/OKJOY_HAAK/

Changed depots in close_beta branch

View more data in app history for build 10038227
win content Depot 1352933
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link