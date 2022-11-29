HAAK | UpdateV1.2.1.16255M | Nov.29th, 2022

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello Haakers!

How did you feel about the new version? We have received a lot of feedback from Haakers, and we have fixed and optimized these problems, please check the details below:

Fixed:

Wang Pong won’t be revived after you defeat him

Initial lighting correction for the new area of the brewery

The generators in the new area of the brewery are no longer related to the side quest Shine through North Station

Brewery (-23,3) switch and gate connection bug fixed

The voice of the TV newscaster is restored

Optimizations:

Increase the invincibility frame of HAAK when being hit.

Now Wang Pong won’t be easily defeated by HAAK due to Haak’s high attack.

Remove some unnecessary information from the Alien puzzle of Anthony Hill

Add more notice about the new achievement Kick

Lower the volume of BGM in the brewery

A hidden wall of New Sanho is much easier to see.

