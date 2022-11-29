HAAK | UpdateV1.2.1.16255M | Nov.29th, 2022

Hello Haakers!
How did you feel about the new version? We have received a lot of feedback from Haakers, and we have fixed and optimized these problems, please check the details below:
Fixed:
- Wang Pong won’t be revived after you defeat him
- Initial lighting correction for the new area of the brewery
- The generators in the new area of the brewery are no longer related to the side quest Shine through North Station
- Brewery (-23,3) switch and gate connection bug fixed
- The voice of the TV newscaster is restored
Optimizations:
- Increase the invincibility frame of HAAK when being hit.
- Now Wang Pong won’t be easily defeated by HAAK due to Haak’s high attack.
- Remove some unnecessary information from the Alien puzzle of Anthony Hill
- Add more notice about the new achievement Kick
- Lower the volume of BGM in the brewery
- A hidden wall of New Sanho is much easier to see.
