Cavatus update for 29 November 2022

Game balance.

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi!
I adjusted some values to make the game a bit easier.
The changes apply to all modes but most changes have been made in easy mode.

  • Enemy buildings now have fewer hitpoints.
  • Enemy projectiles now do less damage.

Have fun!

