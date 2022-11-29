Solo Ranked mode for 3v3 and 6v6. It will keep track of skill ratings for each position and stat totals and averages. The ratings system may be revised in the future to a format of 0-99 overall when leaderboards get implemented. In the meantime this is simple but effective rating system and it will be improved upon as time goes on.

Added player reporting system. You can now report players from the drop down box on player cards in the scoreboard menu. It has pre-selected reasons as well as a message box to decribe the details of the report.

Added account warnings for user misconduct. Players can now be warned before recieving a full suspension/ban for user misconduct.

Added account mute functionality. If an account is muted it will not be able to use chat and will display a message to them saying they're muted.

Added mute icon to show which players you have muted and players who have an account mute.

Added it so muted players are now saved to your local PC. No need to mute the same player more than once now.

Added AU (Sydney) servers.

Changes to main menu UI.

Slightly decreased kicking hitbox overall size, and width proportionally.

Tweaked turn decleration slightly. Should feel a bit smoother now.

Tweaked some programming to make slide tackles more effective.

Added shot stats.

Added seperate stats for tackles and interceptions.

Added system messages for yellow cards and red cards.

Basic Anti-cheat.

After releasing this 1.4 update, it will be ensured that it is stable with no major issues. After that there may be some small updates with additional features and fixes. Afterwards development will shift focus to the team based gamemode where you can create a team, invite your friends to it, compete to be the highest rated team, and along side with that the introduction of new player models with enhanced customization as well as various graphical improvements.

Be sure to join the official discord to stay up to date on the latest news for PSO: https://discord.gg/h5pw5MQrGq