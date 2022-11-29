Update 1.5.8 - A New Beginning

Hi, friends!

I have some good news! There's a new update out for the game? This time around we wanted to take a step back and look at our new player experience. We've added a LOT of stuff since our tutorial and thought it could definitely use some work. So we just made a new one!

We've also packed in a ton of improvements, bug fixes and more!

Enjoy the update and here are your patch notes:

New:

A whole new tutorial to make learning the game easier and more engaging

Two new wall art furniture pieces sold in Sleepy Haven

Arrow Barrel resource to pick up free arrows - these give arrows based on the zone you are in

A new weapon found in the tutorial

A new trinket found in the tutorial

Improved:

Laurel at the Shrubrian Village now sells more companion snacks

A ladder inside of a platform that was difficult to climb

Clyde’s dialog reflects the new tutorial

Dave’s quest

Kristin’s quest - no longer an actual quest

Various lighting in Sleepy Haven

More performance passes through Azura

Shrubrian Lamp now has fireflies in it

Placeable trees and other plants now have the correct foliage to match the current season

PVP flag is back - when entering a PVP zone you’ll have a flag and will have a cooldown timer when exiting the zone to show you are still in PVP mode

Shield bash now works on all shields

Miscellaneous axes now have the correct combo animations

Druid Temple puzzle has better solution clues

Major improvements to shield bash

Fixed:

Potions now sit correctly on vanishing display plates

An issue where opening Dellan’s Cache made the items go through the floor

No longer have two Tomeks in the village

Solved the case of the mysterious stick randomly appearing on your back

Gatekeeper now appropriately distributes loot to players in the fight

New characters will no longer end up in the wrong outfits

Removed: