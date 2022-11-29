 Skip to content

Swords 'n Magic and Stuff update for 29 November 2022

Update 1.5.8 - A New Beginning

Build 10037933

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi, friends!

I have some good news! There's a new update out for the game? This time around we wanted to take a step back and look at our new player experience. We've added a LOT of stuff since our tutorial and thought it could definitely use some work. So we just made a new one!

We've also packed in a ton of improvements, bug fixes and more!

Enjoy the update and here are your patch notes:

New:

  • A whole new tutorial to make learning the game easier and more engaging
  • Two new wall art furniture pieces sold in Sleepy Haven
  • Arrow Barrel resource to pick up free arrows - these give arrows based on the zone you are in
  • A new weapon found in the tutorial
  • A new trinket found in the tutorial

Improved:

  • Laurel at the Shrubrian Village now sells more companion snacks
  • A ladder inside of a platform that was difficult to climb
  • Clyde’s dialog reflects the new tutorial
  • Dave’s quest
  • Kristin’s quest - no longer an actual quest
  • Various lighting in Sleepy Haven
  • More performance passes through Azura
  • Shrubrian Lamp now has fireflies in it
  • Placeable trees and other plants now have the correct foliage to match the current season
  • PVP flag is back - when entering a PVP zone you’ll have a flag and will have a cooldown timer when exiting the zone to show you are still in PVP mode
  • Shield bash now works on all shields
  • Miscellaneous axes now have the correct combo animations
  • Druid Temple puzzle has better solution clues
  • Major improvements to shield bash

Fixed:

  • Potions now sit correctly on vanishing display plates
  • An issue where opening Dellan’s Cache made the items go through the floor
  • No longer have two Tomeks in the village
  • Solved the case of the mysterious stick randomly appearing on your back
  • Gatekeeper now appropriately distributes loot to players in the fight
  • New characters will no longer end up in the wrong outfits

Removed:

  • Doug’s Quests
  • Sen’s original quests
  • The sun door on Castaway Rock
  • Clyde’s glider quest and missing notes
  • Ashe

