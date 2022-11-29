Update 1.5.8 - A New Beginning

Hi, friends!
I have some good news! There's a new update out for the game? This time around we wanted to take a step back and look at our new player experience. We've added a LOT of stuff since our tutorial and thought it could definitely use some work. So we just made a new one!
We've also packed in a ton of improvements, bug fixes and more!
Enjoy the update and here are your patch notes:
New:
- A whole new tutorial to make learning the game easier and more engaging
- Two new wall art furniture pieces sold in Sleepy Haven
- Arrow Barrel resource to pick up free arrows - these give arrows based on the zone you are in
- A new weapon found in the tutorial
- A new trinket found in the tutorial
Improved:
- Laurel at the Shrubrian Village now sells more companion snacks
- A ladder inside of a platform that was difficult to climb
- Clyde’s dialog reflects the new tutorial
- Dave’s quest
- Kristin’s quest - no longer an actual quest
- Various lighting in Sleepy Haven
- More performance passes through Azura
- Shrubrian Lamp now has fireflies in it
- Placeable trees and other plants now have the correct foliage to match the current season
- PVP flag is back - when entering a PVP zone you’ll have a flag and will have a cooldown timer when exiting the zone to show you are still in PVP mode
- Shield bash now works on all shields
- Miscellaneous axes now have the correct combo animations
- Druid Temple puzzle has better solution clues
- Major improvements to shield bash
Fixed:
- Potions now sit correctly on vanishing display plates
- An issue where opening Dellan’s Cache made the items go through the floor
- No longer have two Tomeks in the village
- Solved the case of the mysterious stick randomly appearing on your back
- Gatekeeper now appropriately distributes loot to players in the fight
- New characters will no longer end up in the wrong outfits
Removed:
- Doug’s Quests
- Sen’s original quests
- The sun door on Castaway Rock
- Clyde’s glider quest and missing notes
- Ashe
Changed files in this update