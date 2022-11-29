Enjoy a Refreshed User Experience with our Holiday Update!

Hey There, Action Heroes!

Kick off the holidays with Pistol Whip’s latest quality-of-life update! Our team has completely overhauled the user experience, significantly improving the HUD, tutorials, score kickers, and more. Changes made possible thanks to valuable community feedback from players like you!

Improved User Experience

First up in our list of upgrades, menus are more straightforward than ever, with a fresh redesign that clearly displays and briefly describes all of the game modes at your disposal! The HUD system has also been overhauled and now includes a settings toggle that can make it static. You can keep your HUD mounted to your headset, or you can enjoy the new static setting with the switch of a toggle in your in-game settings menu.

That’s not all! We’ve also introduced a new unlocking and pop-up system to ease new Action Heroes into the Pistolverse.

New Tutorials

Brand new tutorials also debut in this update to help new agents dive into the action!

Beat

Accuracy

Recovery

Dodging

Quality of Life Improvements

Last but certainly not least, score kickers have been modified to improve visibility and now display the total amount of points an Action Hero receives. Additionally, a revolving door has been implemented in-game to let players exit in style!

All of this drops today, with even more exciting content on the way!

Love,

Cloudhead Games