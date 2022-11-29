Alpha 1.03

More map

The previously empty freeway side of the map has been extended with a small chinatown inspired area and another baseable building





Point defense turret

A new small turret has been added that can shoot down incoming rockets and 40mm grenades

A good way to defend yourself against people camping the rooftops with missile launchers!



Repair turret

A new medium turret that will slowly repair any nearby damaged structures. Makes it more difficult for people to slowly whittle your base down with bullets and grenade spam.



Misc changes

material gain/losses now stack on the HUD instead of overwriting each other, makes it a bit clearer whats happening with your resources

made solar panels a bit more fragile

The server player count bug is still present, I've tried a couple different systems to properly show player count on servers and nothing seems to work the way its meant to. I'll keep plugging at the problem and something will come up sooner or later :)