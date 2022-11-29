We are back with a new update! This is a big one! I got a bit ahead of myself implementing a ton of new systems but a lot of them aren't actually usable yet because they're gonna need a bunch of new content to fill them up. So I've got my work cut out for me filling in the blanks over the next few weeks :) For now enjoy a bunch of new guns, enemy improvements, better build stability and more!
CHANGELIST:
- Re-coded melee feds. The old ones were using bad code that was the most common cause of reported crashes. The build should be significantly more stable now.
- Most enemies now have sound effects that play when they are injured and when they are alerted to the player’s presence
- Implemented adventure mode in the backend. The mode functions now but is not accessible yet until the minimum required amount of maps are ready to ship
- Added player inventory and unique collectible item system. This isn’t currently usable in the build because I need to make content that uses it, but the functionality is there now! Keep an eye out for side quests and collectibles in the future!
- Level updates to Stonecircles
- Added the sniper rifle! Deal extreme damage with pinpoint accuracy at long range! Look for it in weapons crates!
- Added the cleaver! The first melee weapon in the game! I need to figure out more ways to make melee weapons more interesting, so expect more melee weapons in the future. For now, it has the highest base damage of all level 0 weapons by a country mile.
- Added a new projectile type: BOLT! A slow-moving but long-range projectile which penetrates enemies and deals damage over time as long as it touches them. Added multiple new weapons to the spawn lists which shoot bolts.
- Added a new projectile type: CHAOS ORB! A big, chunky projectile that bounces off of stuff, creating an explosion with each bounce. Try not to blow yourself up! Added multiple new weapons to the spawn lists which shoot chaos orbs.
- Fixed sound not playing properly when eating burgers
- Fixed Spicy M14 having unlimited fire rate
- Various minor adjustments to weapon variables
- Various optimizations to level generation and cleanup systems
Changed files in this update