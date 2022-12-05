December 5th, 2022 Ver 2.4.1 New Mini Update!

Hi all!

We've prepared a minor update for Echolocaution!

You can see what we changed below:)

The player can now advance the splash screens by clicking with the mouse

Fixed an issue that caused players to be unable to advance the dialog if they touched the water in the cave during the tutorial

Fixed an issue where the text was not displayed properly whenever the player paused

The Fade-in and Fade-out animation has been adjusted

For all the Japanese players, we'll continue posting news and updates via our Hakoniwabiya Twitter account. For all of the English speakers out there, X PLUS Games will be providing updates via primarily their official X Plus Games Twitter account so be sure to follow them as well so nothing gets missed!

Also, X PLUS Games has their own Discord server too so feel free to join if you want to reach out to them with any questions or even just hang out:)

Thanks as always for supporting us and Echolocaution and we look forward to talking to you all again!

Come chat!