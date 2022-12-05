December 5th, 2022 Ver 2.4.1 New Mini Update!

Hi all!
We've prepared a minor update for Echolocaution!
You can see what we changed below:)
Updates
- The player can now advance the splash screens by clicking with the mouse
- Fixed an issue that caused players to be unable to advance the dialog if they touched the water in the cave during the tutorial
- Fixed an issue where the text was not displayed properly whenever the player paused
- The Fade-in and Fade-out animation has been adjusted
For all the Japanese players, we'll continue posting news and updates via our Hakoniwabiya Twitter account. For all of the English speakers out there, X PLUS Games will be providing updates via primarily their official X Plus Games Twitter account so be sure to follow them as well so nothing gets missed!
Also, X PLUS Games has their own Discord server too so feel free to join if you want to reach out to them with any questions or even just hang out:)
Thanks as always for supporting us and Echolocaution and we look forward to talking to you all again!
