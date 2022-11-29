Version 0.7.4

Added:
Added shortcut key configuration in settings
Optional - confirm to skip step (when skipping expand or growup, if it is still operable, a pop-up confirmation is required)
Most interfaces can use "ESC" to exit or return
Improvements:
Improved the bottom control bar in the battle interface
Reduced the brightness of the flashes when the tiles expand
Fixed:
Fixed the issue where surrendering in online battles would generate duplicate records
Fixed the issue where Space key and Enter key accidentally trigger popup panel
Changed files in this update