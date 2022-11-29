 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Numeral Lord update for 29 November 2022

Version 0.7.4

Share · View all patches · Build 10036704 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added:
Added shortcut key configuration in settings
Optional - confirm to skip step (when skipping expand or growup, if it is still operable, a pop-up confirmation is required)
Most interfaces can use "ESC" to exit or return

Improvements:
Improved the bottom control bar in the battle interface
Reduced the brightness of the flashes when the tiles expand

Fixed:
Fixed the issue where surrendering in online battles would generate duplicate records
Fixed the issue where Space key and Enter key accidentally trigger popup panel

Changed files in this update

Depot 2095181
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link