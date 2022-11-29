Version 0.7.4

Share · View all patches · Build 10036704 · Last edited 29 November 2022 – 08:39:12 UTC by Wendy

Added:

Added shortcut key configuration in settings

Optional - confirm to skip step (when skipping expand or growup, if it is still operable, a pop-up confirmation is required)

Most interfaces can use "ESC" to exit or return

Improvements:

Improved the bottom control bar in the battle interface

Reduced the brightness of the flashes when the tiles expand

Fixed:

Fixed the issue where surrendering in online battles would generate duplicate records

Fixed the issue where Space key and Enter key accidentally trigger popup panel