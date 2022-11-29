Organs Please second patch

Share · View all patches · Build 10036524 · Last edited 29 November 2022 – 08:06:12 UTC by Wendy

Greetings!

The Committee has prepared another small but nice upgrade for the Factory. Update the game and embark on a mission to save humanity.

What's new:

Fixed a bug that caused employees from previous saves to appear when starting a new game.

Fixed a bug when there is no employee hiring card in the tutorial.

Added an option to replay any day by creating a copy of the saved game in the next slot.

Fixed localization bugs in the main menu.

Fixed localization bugs in faction services.

Transferring saves from 4th slot back to 1st slot now works correctly.

Have a productive day at the Factory! Do not forget to join the union in Discord.

Regards,

Organs Please Team