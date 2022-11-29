Organs Please second patch

Greetings!
The Committee has prepared another small but nice upgrade for the Factory. Update the game and embark on a mission to save humanity.
What's new:
- Fixed a bug that caused employees from previous saves to appear when starting a new game.
- Fixed a bug when there is no employee hiring card in the tutorial.
- Added an option to replay any day by creating a copy of the saved game in the next slot.
- Fixed localization bugs in the main menu.
- Fixed localization bugs in faction services.
- Transferring saves from 4th slot back to 1st slot now works correctly.
Have a productive day at the Factory! Do not forget to join the union in Discord.
Regards,
Organs Please Team
