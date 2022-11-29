 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Organs Please update for 29 November 2022

Organs Please second patch

Share · View all patches · Build 10036524 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Greetings!

The Committee has prepared another small but nice upgrade for the Factory. Update the game and embark on a mission to save humanity.

What's new:

  • Fixed a bug that caused employees from previous saves to appear when starting a new game.
  • Fixed a bug when there is no employee hiring card in the tutorial.
  • Added an option to replay any day by creating a copy of the saved game in the next slot.
  • Fixed localization bugs in the main menu.
  • Fixed localization bugs in faction services.
  • Transferring saves from 4th slot back to 1st slot now works correctly.

Have a productive day at the Factory! Do not forget to join the union in Discord.

Regards,
Organs Please Team

Changed files in this update

Organs Please Content Depot 1593781
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link