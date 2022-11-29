ImmaterialAI's 3rd anniversary update is LIVE

Starting on the 30 of November at midnight and lasting for 3 days - if you open the platform you will receive an exclusive anniversary-only purple and white skin matching the app icon, available in the "Select skin" dialog post-unlock!

Additionally:

backups have smaller sizes when creating exports and while worlds are selected

text exports wouldn't remove the user's preferences when the "include preferences" check was off, fixed

exports could sometimes not get created, fixed

ancestry and dependency trees inside each node can be zoomed out more

you can now search link types by source and target text

you can now search nodes by auto-generated id

Have a great end of the year everyone, more soon -

The ImmaterialAI team