ImmaterialAI's 3rd anniversary update is LIVE

Starting on the 30 of November at midnight and lasting for 3 days - if you open the platform you will receive an exclusive anniversary-only purple and white skin matching the app icon, available in the "Select skin" dialog post-unlock!
Additionally:
- backups have smaller sizes when creating exports and while worlds are selected
- text exports wouldn't remove the user's preferences when the "include preferences" check was off, fixed
- exports could sometimes not get created, fixed
- ancestry and dependency trees inside each node can be zoomed out more
- you can now search link types by source and target text
- you can now search nodes by auto-generated id
Have a great end of the year everyone, more soon -
The ImmaterialAI team
Changed files in this update