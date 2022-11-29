 Skip to content

ImmaterialAI update for 29 November 2022

ImmaterialAI's 3rd anniversary update is LIVE

Starting on the 30 of November at midnight and lasting for 3 days - if you open the platform you will receive an exclusive anniversary-only purple and white skin matching the app icon, available in the "Select skin" dialog post-unlock!

Additionally:

  • backups have smaller sizes when creating exports and while worlds are selected
  • text exports wouldn't remove the user's preferences when the "include preferences" check was off, fixed
  • exports could sometimes not get created, fixed
  • ancestry and dependency trees inside each node can be zoomed out more
  • you can now search link types by source and target text
  • you can now search nodes by auto-generated id

Have a great end of the year everyone, more soon -
The ImmaterialAI team

