Nebulas Lasso update for 29 November 2022

BUG HOTFIX!

Build 10036141 · Last edited by Wendy

We discovered that in the last patch the matches had no walls! :o
We did a a hotfix to remedy this. And, we deeply apologize for the inconvenience.

Happy hunting!

