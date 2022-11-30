 Skip to content

Prime of Flames update for 30 November 2022

Prime of Flames EA version updated to v0.9.17 with New Characters

30 November 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Please check the update list :

NEW CONTENT :

  • Added the Wandering Tavern event and three recruitable neutral characters, namely Chain Blade Warrior - Mastiff, Puppet Guard - Liuli and Succubus Assassin - Rose. As the leaders of the three major clans, they each possessed unique and powerful abilities. At this moment, they gather in the wandering tavern in the wilderness, waiting for the encounter with the Star Emissary

  • Added 10 new treasures: Hades Statue, Bone Spear, With Basin, Bone Armor, Grass Stove, Taming Manual, Ancient Amulet, Flying Pan, Hellbringer, Danger Places

PROBLEM FIXED :

  • Fixed an issue where Sigma's Splinter in Endless Mode could regain the buff causing Max HP to stack
  • Fixed the problem that the attack distance is permanently infinite after encountering the silence effect during the triggering of the [Vindication] trail
  • Fixed the issue of bloodline loss after becoming a Ninelie cavalry
  • Fixed the issue that Pluto's resurrection of severely injured characters did not consume blood crystals
  • Fixed the description problem of Dragon God bloodline
  • Fixed some text description errors

