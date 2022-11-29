Small Typewriter changes

The Typewriter is pretty gud breh for making stupid raps and other easy/dumb dialogue animations-

I fixed the formatting on the text files used to store the TypewriterData- they are now human readable/easy to edit if you want to edit them outside of NP

There's two new buttons on the Typewriter menu-

The blue "Open file" buttons opens the location of the TypewriterData text file on your PC, you can edit/save it directly-

The "Open file" button next to it allows you to load a TypewriterData file from your PC- for example- you sent it to your friend who modded it and sent it back to you etc

If you want to get serious about editing these files GO HERE to get all the details