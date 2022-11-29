November 30th, 2022 Weekly Maintenance Schedule & Patch Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 10035618 · Last edited 29 November 2022 – 05:09:05 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Attention Chasers!

Please check the weekly maintenance schedule below.

The following patch note pertains to contents that will be updated during the (UTC+0) November 30th, 2022 Weekly Maintenance.

Maintenance will happen during the following times:



1. Karma Marble System

■ Players can acquire the ‘Karma Marble’ of their main Karma through gameplay (Ranked Match, Normal Match, Monster – Invasion, Monster – Abyss). Collected ‘Karma Marble’ can be used to purchase various costumes.

1) Karma Marble

Karma Marble can be acquired through gameplay. Players can acquire up to 100 Karma Marbles per week (From Monday 00:00 – Sunday 23:59 (UTC+0)). The Weekly Acquisition Limit will reset every Monday at 00:00 (UTC+0).



2) Karma Marble Shop

The acquired Karma can be checked in the Karma UI. Players can purchase various costumes depending on how many Karma Marbles have been collected.

Items that can be purchased with Karma Marble will be updated on a consistent basis.



3) Collection

Players can acquire the costume profile and title through the costumes sold in the Karma Marble Shop.



2. Karma Marble Login Event

■ Event Period: November 30, 2022 (Wed) After Maintenance – December 21, 2022 (Wed) 05:00 (UTC+0)

■ Event Info: A login event will take place during the event period.



Login days will reset every day at 00:00 (UTC+0).

Players will only receive 1 Login Event reward per account.

Login Rewards will be sent to the mailbox of the player’s character who pressed [Receive Reward].

Once the Login Event Period is over, all unclaimed rewards due to not pressing [Receive Reward] cannot be acquired anymore.

Rewards will expire after 14 days in the mailbox.

The following items will be deleted on December 21, 2022 (Wed) 05:00 (UTC+0)



3. Karma Balance

■ Blazing Fist

[Reckless Charge]

Reduced Endurance by 33%.

■ Diabolic Witch

[Demonic Awakening]

Reduced the break damage upon cast around the user by 70%

Reduced the break damage increase by 40%

■ Dance Of Wind

[Great Archer’s Soul]

Reduced the break damage upon cast around the user by 70%

[Aimed Attack]

[Aimed Attack] Increased the stamina cost per second of right-click charging (2.04 > 10)

[Aim Charged Attack]

[Aim Charged Attack] Added a 20 stamina cost to right-click charging

Reduced the break damage of the projectile by 50%

■ Fallen Light

[Bullet Time]

Reduced the break damage upon cast around the user by 70

■ Aegis Knight

[Thunderous Charge]

Reduced the delay in charging in by 50%

4. Supply Box (Checkmate) Resale

■ Supply Box (Checkmate) will go on resale during the following times:

November 30, 2022 (Wed) After Maintenance – December 20, 2022 (Tue) 23:59 (UTC+0)