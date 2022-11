Share Β· View all patches Β· Build 10035517 Β· Last edited 30 November 2022 – 16:46:19 UTC by Wendy

The wait is over - MopGarden's Veggie Cart is live and ready to be played! It's free, and available here on Steam, and also here:

🍎 iPhone / iPad: https://apps.apple.com/ca/app/mopgardens-veggie-cart/id6443608537

πŸ€– Android phones / tablets: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.patientcactus.mopgardensveggiecart

I hope you enjoy it as much as I enjoyed making it. <3

And of course, don't forget to check out MopGarden herself.

1000Nettles / Corey