Nov 28 Updated Sfx

New click sound effects

New secondary reload sound effect and particle effect to make it more obvious when you can fire again

All sound effects have had their levels rebalanced and global audio effect chains have been altered too (sounds were overcompressed before). This will likely change more in the future as I tweak and fine-tune it.

Nerfed abilities to bring them in line with other upgrades and reduced their costs in the survival shop from 500 to 200

Small information QOL updates

Fixed gravity cube blackhole damaging the player after teleporting away

Fixed frenzy and laser cube only trigger their abilities once under certain circumstances

Changed frostbite and timewarp special visuals

Survival OSIRIS now only spawns one pair of guardian cubes, the cubes have more health but accelerate slower to give them more time to react to them.