Tough Love Arena update for 29 November 2022

0.99.2

Build 10035399

Patchnotes via Steam Community

You can find the full changelog at about.toughlovearena.com/log

  • Gameplay: The first round in a set now plays a short falling in animation
  • Play Online: Added quick fading animation when quitting back to Character Select
  • Play Online: Now when you are disconnected, there is a 2 second window where inputs are ignored so you can see the error w/o exiting accidentally
  • Welcome: The splash screen only has a minimum load time the first time, and afterwards will go the menu ASAP
  • Event Mode: Pressing Heavy at Character Select bounces back to Welcome screen (previously did nothing)
  • Event Mode: Added instructions to Debug Tools > Event Mode DIP Switch

