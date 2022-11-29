You can find the full changelog at about.toughlovearena.com/log
- Gameplay: The first round in a set now plays a short falling in animation
- Play Online: Added quick fading animation when quitting back to Character Select
- Play Online: Now when you are disconnected, there is a 2 second window where inputs are ignored so you can see the error w/o exiting accidentally
- Welcome: The splash screen only has a minimum load time the first time, and afterwards will go the menu ASAP
- Event Mode: Pressing Heavy at Character Select bounces back to Welcome screen (previously did nothing)
- Event Mode: Added instructions to Debug Tools > Event Mode DIP Switch
