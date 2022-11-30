 Skip to content

KovaaK's update for 30 November 2022

KovaaK's 3.1.9 - Holiday Assets, Overwatch 2 Benchmarks, Bug-fixes!

Patchnotes via Steam Community

HOLIDAY ASSETS

A host of holiday assets to make your days more cheery and bright!
Presents and ornaments can replace those bah-humbug standard target models + 4 festive textures to make your maps sparkle

OVERWATCH 2 BENCHMARKS feat. HOUSTON OUTLAWS

(Note: We are in Beta with this so we can tune the scoring/ranking system)
We are pleased to announce the debut of our Overwatch 2 benchmark. See how your skills rank in our newest offering!




Other fixes and updates

  • Fixed an issue with vertical deceleration for some flying characters
  • Fixed an issue with teleports using timer
  • More random bugs and stability fixes

As always, we wouldn't be here without you, so please send us your scenarios/maps, feedback, and ideas - find us @KovaaKs, on our Discord and Reddit!

Thanks for your support and more great stuff coming soon!

