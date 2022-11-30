KovaaK's 3.1.9 - Holiday Assets, Overwatch 2 Benchmarks, Bug-fixes!

HOLIDAY ASSETS

A host of holiday assets to make your days more cheery and bright!

Presents and ornaments can replace those bah-humbug standard target models + 4 festive textures to make your maps sparkle



OVERWATCH 2 BENCHMARKS feat. HOUSTON OUTLAWS

(Note: We are in Beta with this so we can tune the scoring/ranking system)

We are pleased to announce the debut of our Overwatch 2 benchmark. See how your skills rank in our newest offering!











Fixed an issue with vertical deceleration for some flying characters

Fixed an issue with teleports using timer

More random bugs and stability fixes

As always, we wouldn't be here without you, so please send us your scenarios/maps, feedback, and ideas - find us @KovaaKs, on our Discord and Reddit!

Thanks for your support and more great stuff coming soon!