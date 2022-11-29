Reduced the amount of life Mission 4 boss has by more than half.
Fixed UI navigation of the mission selection screen.
Terrain performance improved.
Secret Mission 1 started, working on terrain and weather system.
Other minor graphics fixes to help with performance.
IDF-ASD update for 29 November 2022
Difficulty and UI update
Reduced the amount of life Mission 4 boss has by more than half.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update