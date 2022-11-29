 Skip to content

IDF-ASD update for 29 November 2022

Difficulty and UI update

Share · View all patches · Build 10035169 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Reduced the amount of life Mission 4 boss has by more than half.
Fixed UI navigation of the mission selection screen.
Terrain performance improved.
Secret Mission 1 started, working on terrain and weather system.
Other minor graphics fixes to help with performance.

