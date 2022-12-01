🛠️PATCH 1.0.9 (12/1/2022)

We continue fixing and addressing issues that we are picking up from your feedback. We are facing some larger items such as key remapping, that might take us a bit more to have done in good form.

In the meantime, here are the current patch notes:

🌱-Support for different screen resolutions such as 21:9

🌱- Added hover tips for machine panel resources

🌱- Added notification if blueprint is placed without enough resources to finish

🐞-Nav-mesh recalculated for more precision - so that NPCs are able to reach higher areas without problems. (The navmesh updates dynamically, so you might need to remove an object and re-locate the object to see the update, we are looking at how to update all already saved navmeshes)

🐞-Revised broken blueprints that were missing dependencies

Working on:

-Accessibility options in the settings panel

-Key remapping