🛠️PATCH 1.0.9 (12/1/2022)
We continue fixing and addressing issues that we are picking up from your feedback. We are facing some larger items such as key remapping, that might take us a bit more to have done in good form.
In the meantime, here are the current patch notes:
🌱-Support for different screen resolutions such as 21:9
🌱- Added hover tips for machine panel resources
🌱- Added notification if blueprint is placed without enough resources to finish
🐞-Nav-mesh recalculated for more precision - so that NPCs are able to reach higher areas without problems. (The navmesh updates dynamically, so you might need to remove an object and re-locate the object to see the update, we are looking at how to update all already saved navmeshes)
🐞-Revised broken blueprints that were missing dependencies
Working on:
-Accessibility options in the settings panel
-Key remapping
Changed files in this update