Hey, Card Sharks

Card Game Island is now out!

Be on the lookout for plane tickets to Card Game Island on Harry’s computer in your shop! Every Monday, you’ll be offered the chance to fly out to Card Game Island and test your mettle against the best duelists in the world, most of whom you’ve met in Parakeet Bay! Harness the power of the legendary cards, make smart additions to your random deck, and beat the devious final boss to claim the title of World Champion of Warlock!

If you are looking for a challenge, then King of Games mode is for you! Kardboard Kings’ hard mode, King of Games adds different scenarios like weekly taxes, more punishing price fluctuations and a drain on reputation over time. After each day, you will be graded on how well you sold cards, gained reputation, filled requests and more!

May the cards be in your favor.

-[AG] Riv Otter