 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Primal Survivors update for 29 November 2022

New Weapons, New Classes and a New Game Mode! Patch 0.5

Share · View all patches · Build 10034408 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Our biggest update to date! You asked and we delivered.

  • 2 new weapons recommended by the community!
  • 2 new classes!
  • 1 new game mode!


Thank you so much for your constant feedback!
We will keep improving the game.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1492151
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link