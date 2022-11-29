Update Notes for Nov 29

(11.29)Our artist is in the process of drawing zone 7, beginner tutorial and various other contents. This process may take about 1-2 months (There may be delays).Hence the coming updates are only related to balancing and bug fixes. Thank you for understanding.

Along with the next big update we will be releasing version 1.0(Those who have purchased early access don't need to purchase again), there will also be price adjustments to certain countries.

Thank you for your support since August.

-Added a hidden room: bamboo house

-Fixed a bug where fps is not set when loading save data

-Fixed a bug where twin blade, thin blade, e gui, no trace and giant blade combos does not proc fatal attack

-Fixed a bug where minimap/doors are not unlocked when there are 0 enemies in room

-Changed gamepad cursor move speed

Due to the amount of bugs triggered by LT/RT buttons on gamepad

-Changed quick breakthrough and quick teleport default buttons for gamepad(left stick press, right stick press)

-Limited button rebind for LT/RT buttons