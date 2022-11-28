Ostranauts Hotfix Patch (0.10.0.10) Is Live!

Hey Folks!

Ostranauts v0.10.0.10 is now available on Steam, and your clients should be updating shortly.

This is a hotfix to our recently released "Taking Inventory" update that fixes several bugs and issues reported by players.

Saves from v0.10.0.0 and later should work. If you were experiencing issues in the older save, this patch may fix some, but others may persist depending on the cause.

Fixed a bug that caused game to lock-up if an NPC died while holding a stack of items.

Fixed a bug causing keyboard to be unresponsive after using supply kiosk

Fixed a bug causing null reference exception when making a zone

Fixed a bug that caused exceptions/errors when switching to crew on a different station.

Fixed a bug that could cause 'Error Coroutine couldn't be started when trying to destroy CO' log messages.

Fixed a bug that caused NPCs to get stuck walking into doors.

Fixed a bug that could cause AIs to walk in place endlessly when using an item that teleports them. (E.g. bed, nav)

Fixed a bug that caused batteries inside tools inside EVA clip points to drain while EVA was in use.

Fixed a bug that prevented AI from succeeding when trying to lie down to sleep.

Fixed a bug that prevented AI from attempting to defecate, smoke, or sit.

Changed sitting duration to be 15 minutes, instead of 100 hours, so NPCs using it won't sit forever.

Fixed a bug that prevented AI from asking anyone about home.

Fixed a bug that prevented AI from insulting a 3rd party enemy in common with someone.

Fixed a bug that prevented AI from insulting their enemy.

Fixed a bug that gave the option to Leave on dead bodies.

Fixed a bug that caused dying NPCs to play sounds for too many dropped items.

The biggest changes here are fixes to several game-stopping bugs players have identified. This patch should significantly reduce the number of cases where the game either locks up or becomes unresponsive to keyboard input.

It also addresses several cases that would result in null exceptions or other "soft" crashes, some of which could be recovered from, and others requiring a game restart.

A number of AI issues were fixed as well, as we investigated the bugs above. We may have solved the AI's tendency to pile-up in doorways and get stuck, as well as some cases where they walk in place endlessly. And several behaviors they were missing before are now reenabled.

Lastly, we found what was causing tools in the EVA clip point to drain while the suit was being used. So hopefully no more drained tools while on EVA!

As always, there's plenty more for us to fix, change, and add! And we'll be continuing in roughly that order. In the meantime, let us know if this patch helps you out, as well as if it reveals new problems!

Best,

Daniel Fedor

Founder, Blue Bottle Games, LLC