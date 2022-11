Share · View all patches · Build 10034146 · Last edited 29 November 2022 – 00:09:23 UTC by Wendy

-Huge rebalance of all enemies, trying to bring them closer to the strength expected from the player at that point.

-Solved performance issue with Necromancer island where there is a big number of enemies.

-Moved to options the option to enable mouse GFX on ground click.