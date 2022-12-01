 Skip to content

Days Gone update for 1 December 2022

Patch 1.07

Patch 1.07

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi everyone!

We hope you all have been enjoying Days Gone on PC!

Today, we released a very small fix with Patch 1.07 addressing a language change to the end credits that can be accessed via the Main Menu or by completing the game.

-Bend Studio

Changed files in this update

Days Gone : Multi Region Depot 1259421
  • Loading history…
Days Gone : Japan Region Depot 1259422
  • Loading history…
