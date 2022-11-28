 Skip to content

Nienix update for 28 November 2022

Simplified Chinese supported! Also - a new skill!

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Version 0.5550922

🎯 [Simplified Chinese] Simplified Chinese is now supported! This localization was single-handedly done by 执天之意（WH）! If you have a Chinese language set in your operating system, it should automatically change the language to simplified Chinese the first time the game is started post this patch.
🎯 [New font] A new font has been added - Noto Sans (https://fonts.google.com/noto/specimen/Noto+Sans+SC)
🎯 [New Skill] Emergency Repairs (Founders 2-5): The player is instantly brought back to life with {0}% hull upon suffering fatal damage, and is then invulnerable for {1} seconds. Has a cooldown of {2} minutes.
🎯 [Balance] One of the Minor Continuum Events is now less confined.
🎯 [Misc] Playing on Hardcore mode now also allows completing regular achievements.
🎯 [Bugfix] Fixed an issue related to storage tabs and the Hardcore mode.

