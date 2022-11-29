Beta Update 2022/11/29

This is Beta version, we cannot guarantee compatibility of save data, etc.
before playing the beta version,
Users\username\AppData\LocalLow\59Studio\WizardryFoV2\savedata
You can back up your saved data from above location.
If you agree to the above, right click on "Wizardry: The Five Ordeals" in the Steam library, select properties, and enter the password "IReadAnnounce" in the beta tab. The "publicbeta" version can be selected. This will automatically update the system, and you can also return to the current normal version by selecting no beta from the Beta tab. However, we will not be able to provide support for data corruption caused by version inconsistencies due to the use of this switch.
Updates
- Changed font display method throughout the game.
- Adjusted the display position of scenario honor icons.
- The name of the enchantment "maximum attacks" was changed to "Extra Attack".
- The name of the enchantment "minimum attacks" was changed to "Base Attack Count".
- Removed the negative value of the enchantment "Base Attack Count", so that even the table of random enchantment does not take a negative value.
- Splash screen and credits screen adjusted.
- Following 11/9, the remaining switches of some wall themes have been adjusted in shape.
- The menu will no longer return if the appraiser has fear resistance and fails to identify.
- Adjusted some text on the scenario select screen.
Fixes
- The game progression was stopped during battle, such as when many battle messages were displayed.
- The display pattern of the marble wall was sometimes incorrect.
- The Monster Dictionary sometimes displayed one page too many.
- Stock of unidentified items was displayed in some scenarios.
- The sold flag of items sold to the store was not saved correctly.
- The value of the enchantment "Base Attack Count" was displayed with "+".
- The diary entry "First Job Change" was not written after changing jobs in the SP or Training Center.
- When using certain enchantment that are currently only available in the some scenarios the display was incorrect.
- When deleting a scenario that was currently being loaded, the same scenario could continue to be played.
Changed depots in publicbeta branch