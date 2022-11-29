Beta Update 2022/11/29

Share · View all patches · Build 10033981 · Last edited 29 November 2022 – 01:09:13 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

This is Beta version, we cannot guarantee compatibility of save data, etc.

before playing the beta version,

Users\username\AppData\LocalLow\59Studio\WizardryFoV2\savedata

You can back up your saved data from above location.

If you agree to the above, right click on "Wizardry: The Five Ordeals" in the Steam library, select properties, and enter the password "IReadAnnounce" in the beta tab. The "publicbeta" version can be selected. This will automatically update the system, and you can also return to the current normal version by selecting no beta from the Beta tab. However, we will not be able to provide support for data corruption caused by version inconsistencies due to the use of this switch.

Updates

Changed font display method throughout the game.

Adjusted the display position of scenario honor icons.

The name of the enchantment "maximum attacks" was changed to "Extra Attack".

The name of the enchantment "minimum attacks" was changed to "Base Attack Count".

Removed the negative value of the enchantment "Base Attack Count", so that even the table of random enchantment does not take a negative value.

Splash screen and credits screen adjusted.

Following 11/9, the remaining switches of some wall themes have been adjusted in shape.

The menu will no longer return if the appraiser has fear resistance and fails to identify.

Adjusted some text on the scenario select screen.

Fixes