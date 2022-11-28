Patch version 0.5.12b (Beta Branch)

This patch adds the new Act 4 enemies and encounters to Singularity mode and addresses a few bug reports. This is likely the final beta branch patch before we release this build to the Stable branch, assuming no other major issues are reported.
Changelog for version 0.5.12b
- Added Hellfire encounters to tier 14+ Singularity mode, and rearranged its difficulty tiers a bit to accommodate
- Added a rescue encounter to act 4 that was inadvertently disabled
- Reduced percentage chance on Supportive and Sadistic distortions to 15%
- Reduced turn progress bonuses on Acrobatics and Dark Mandate skills
- Fixed some turn progress related bugs that caused Spirit Well boss to give itself infinite turns
- Fixed Toughness and Discipline defense percents not always updating when hovering relics
- Fixed some town upgrade effects being applied as a buff instead of debuff to enemies
- Fixed Boxer's Jab effect not properly applying to the next skill
- Fixed some discrepancies between battle and menu descriptions for Spellscreen
- Fixed missing physical tag on Powerfist skill
- Fixed Immortal and Secret Service sprite remaining invisible when reviving after being consumed by certain enemies
Changed depots in beta branch