 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Time Break Chronicles update for 28 November 2022

Patch version 0.5.12b (Beta Branch)

Share · View all patches · Build 10033980 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

This patch adds the new Act 4 enemies and encounters to Singularity mode and addresses a few bug reports. This is likely the final beta branch patch before we release this build to the Stable branch, assuming no other major issues are reported.

Changelog for version 0.5.12b

  • Added Hellfire encounters to tier 14+ Singularity mode, and rearranged its difficulty tiers a bit to accommodate
  • Added a rescue encounter to act 4 that was inadvertently disabled
  • Reduced percentage chance on Supportive and Sadistic distortions to 15%
  • Reduced turn progress bonuses on Acrobatics and Dark Mandate skills
  • Fixed some turn progress related bugs that caused Spirit Well boss to give itself infinite turns
  • Fixed Toughness and Discipline defense percents not always updating when hovering relics
  • Fixed some town upgrade effects being applied as a buff instead of debuff to enemies
  • Fixed Boxer's Jab effect not properly applying to the next skill
  • Fixed some discrepancies between battle and menu descriptions for Spellscreen
  • Fixed missing physical tag on Powerfist skill
  • Fixed Immortal and Secret Service sprite remaining invisible when reviving after being consumed by certain enemies

Changed depots in beta branch

View more data in app history for build 10033980
Time Break Chronicles Content Depot 1393501
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link