Legendary Content Update Hotfixes

Bugfixes

Fixed a bug which caused legendaries to vanish on gatekeeper and aeodra arenas (v.0.7.1.0a)

Fixed a bug which caused legendary weapon vfx being always active on certain weapons (v.0.7.1.0a)

Fixed a bug which caused unreliable projectile range behaviour with reverting shot and increased projectile range nodes. Mostly the projectile range increase of skill nodes was only affecting the first spawned projectiles and had no effect on later spawned projectiles. (v.0.7.1.0b)

