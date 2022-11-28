 Skip to content

Striving for Light update for 28 November 2022

Legendary Content Update Hotfixes

Bugfixes

  • Fixed a bug which caused legendaries to vanish on gatekeeper and aeodra arenas (v.0.7.1.0a)
  • Fixed a bug which caused legendary weapon vfx being always active on certain weapons (v.0.7.1.0a)
  • Fixed a bug which caused unreliable projectile range behaviour with reverting shot and increased projectile range nodes. Mostly the projectile range increase of skill nodes was only affecting the first spawned projectiles and had no effect on later spawned projectiles. (v.0.7.1.0b)

If you encounter any bugs or inintented behaviour please report it on the steam forums or on our discord! This helps us a ton to hunt down those bugs.

Thanks for being part of our game development journey for Striving for Light.

You are invited to join our discord and participate in the ongoing development of Striving for Light!
[url=https://discord.com/invite/GNEBkQDyUb]
Join the official Discord![/url]

