Donutis Simulator update for 28 November 2022

Memory Problem And Tiny plugin

Share · View all patches · Build 10033856 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello again, this update is one of the important updates,

  • The problem of using all the memory is solved.
  • We're picking up signals from the void.

We will be with you in the next Updates.

Changed files in this update

Donutis Simulator Content Depot 1672281
