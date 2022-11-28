Patch 0.11

Hey there pilots!

We hope you've been having fun in the week since launch - flying around in your personal sniper Viper build, nuking entire fleets with numerous boxes of grenades or possibly already slicing and dicing with Excalibur. We've been hard at work analyzing your feedback and eliminating bugs where they have been encountered.

We'd like to thank all of our players for their interest and support so early in development and hope you'll want to stick around. Moreover, please voice any feedback or bugs you might find. We want to do this game justice as it is a game we want to play as well.

Note: The first stage, Sector 3, is abbreviated to S3.

New Features

Upgrade Rerolls (capped to 3 per run) allow for easier access to chosen build paths. This should also alleviate difficulty issues in the early to mid game.

HP pickup heal now grants a textured green feedback frame.

Taking damage now grants a textured red feedback frame.

Newer, longer version of S3 combat soundtrack.

Steam Cloud Saving.

Balancing

HP pickup heal amount and drop chance has been doubled.

HP pickups visibility improvements.

HP bar changed to green to match with pickups.

The background of S3 has been darkened to enhance visibiity.

S3 Tier 2 enemies health has been lowered from 24 to 20 (-17%).

S3 Tier 3 enemies health has been lowered from 70 to 60 (-14%).

S3 Tier 2, 3 and 4 shot cooldowns no longer synchronize, varying somewhat with every shot.

S3 Tier 2, 3 and 4 enemies spawn 20 seconds earlier to offset the lax spawn time of Tier 2.

Glaive upgrade (Space-lawnmower Blades) and bomb upgrade (Box of Grenades) damage is decoupled from ship damage. They are now guaranteed to deal 8 and 10 damage respectively - meaning they one-shot tier 1 enemies.

Player projectile speed changed from 8 to 7 (-12.5%).

Projectile amount upgrade (Bolt-on Barrels) shot spread changed from 6.5 to 4.5 (-31%).

Upped XP-rate upgrade (AI-Generated Feedback) from 5% to 10%.

Lowered drift slow motion upgrade (Eurobeat CD) cap from 4 to 3 (-25%).

Bugfixes

Player and enemy projectiles no longer collide.

Enemies that shoot no longer fire instantly on spawn, meaning you should no longer have to worry about being one-shot from across the map.

Actualized projectile amount upgrade (Bolt-on Barrels) damage decrease to 15% from 10% as mentioned in info text.

Technical changes

Particle performance optimization.

Other