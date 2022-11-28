Ready or Not - Supporter Edition - Adam Update

Share · View all patches · Build 10033783 · Last edited 28 November 2022 – 23:06:06 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Attention Officers,

Back in June we released our biggest update to date. Little did we know that the Adam Release was going to take that throne right away.

Featuring five new levels, four new weapons, new AI behaviors, and MUCH more!

Let’s dive right in:

Adam Release

General

New

Levels: Agency, Data Center, Ridgeline, Hospital, Importer

Entire re-work of all existing levels lighting to new PBL standards for realism All visual effects like muzzle flashes, flashlights, and other gameplay-related lights are also re-worked to fit the PBL, so they may appear very bright in modded maps that do not follow this!



mod.io / Mods mod.io Mods are now stored in the game install directory, instead of C drive A migration will occur at the first launch of the game. However, if issues continue to arise, remove mods and data from the following folders: C:\Users\Public[mod.io](http://mod.io/)\3791 %LOCALAPPDATA%\ReadyOrNot\Saved\Paks Mod restart indicator is now present until the game is restarted WorldGen data in mods is now handled, instead of generating new WorldGen data



Fixed

Mods are not cleaned up when unsubscribing in mod.io

Known Issues

MP7 floating in the preview character’s hands when seen in the loadout menu

Rules of Engagement will be inconsistent with the new AI system in some cases

Ragdolls in high-latency multiplayer may have issues with clipping and flying, we are continuously working on this implementation throughout the Supporter testing stage

Deprecated

Some of the game modes in Hotel were removed as Hotel is pending a future rework.

Gameplay

New

Ammunition spalling and ricochets. Spalling happens when bullets hit steel surfaces thick enough for them to not penetrate. Ricochets happen when bullets hit surfaces at an angle. Steel armor will cause spalling when hit. It will not cause injury to the wearer, but anyone around the spalling radius will receive damage. Every ammunition type will have its own chance of ricocheting. Arterial bleeds. Hitting an AI in a spot that has major arterial veins can cause them to start bleeding, severely injuring them and dealing damage over time until they succumb to blood loss. Every ammunition type has its own chance to cause an arterial bleed. Gore effects. Decals now stick to AI properly instead of projecting on their model. Bullet holes in AI will cause blood to seep around the wound and clothing slowly. Headshots now cause head deformation. Blood splatters on walls may be animated with blood trailing effects. Incapacitation AI now has a chance to fall into incapacitation when shot instead of outright dying. Incapacitated AI must be reported to TOC (Pending additional voice acting. SWAT will use civilian incapacitation report lines for now)



Improved

Hitscan client simulation accuracy significantly improved

Restricted Q and E leaning degrees to 15 sideways instead of 40, matching the third person leaning much more accurately and preventing players from peeking suspects without exposing their bodies

Slowed down ALT leaning to prevent leanspam and allow more accurate leaning increments

Increase damage for 7.62 ammo variants

Increase limb damage for JHP ammo variants

Fixed

Fixed bullet exit effects appearing even when rounds are not fully penetrating

Fixed injured screen blur effect not fading while the player is moving

AI

General

New

Completely rebuilt Civilian and Suspect AI. They now use a mathematical system to weigh and make continuous decisions they deem are best for their current situation and objective, instead of randomly choosing actions to take

“Factions” system. Each AI in every level now can have unique behavior specific to that level, and each individual NPC can act differently than the other Some AI can have a “faction leader.” Arresting or killing the leader may cause a morale drop for the rest of its faction

“Rathole” system allowing AI to evade the player through vents and spaces through/between walls. Only some levels have this behavior

Hostage Taking for suspects on certain levels when specific conditions are met

AI suspects now have a limited ammo capacity. They can run out of ammunition after a set amount of reloads, what they do next depends on the situation

Improved

Suspect AI now use animations to aim and lower their weapons, instead of a simple blend between the two poses. This locks their raise-to-aim behavior causing fewer issues related to snap-shooting

AI will play appropriate reaction animations when encountering players. Suspects no longer immediately raise their weapons to shoot if they don’t expect your arrival, and depending on their personality they might be more easily scared than others!

AI now use a movement blend system. They will have to accelerate first from walking before moving at their maximum speed. This prevents erratic and unreadable AI movement suddenly moving at full speed in close quarters

AI reactions to being stunned by grenades have been improved, playing fullbody animations appropriate to the stun type

Fixed

Fixed grenades not lowering suspect morale enough. They should cause surrendering much faster

Suspects

New

Hostage taking. Some suspects can take hostages by using them as a human shields. Use grenades to break them up, or risk an accurate shot to take them down

Rat holes. Some suspects can shimmy and crawl through gaps in the wall or ventilation systems, evading the player and gaining an upper hand

Reworked AI player detection and sensing. Will essentially stop them from “sensing” players through objects, lessening chances of them shooting through walls Editor’s note: This was a necessary feature in the past to prevent them from losing track of the player if they move past small gaps and objects, but has been replaced with better and more accurate detection

Reworked reaction time. A larger amount of their actions when unaware will be buffered by a determined amount of milliseconds instead of making decisions at the very first frame of detection. Should improve readability

Tweaked suspect focal point blends, slowing them down to prevent them from making flick shots

Improved

Suspect reaction times have been lowered, but they will also be much more aware of their surroundings, and will appropriately hold angles and corners where they expect players to come from if there has been a lot of noise. The same level of deadliness, but now with a higher level of awareness

They will wander around the level and investigate gunshots, and their reaction times will be heightened if they think danger is incoming

They will take cover much more strategically and use it to conceal themselves, ambushing the player from behind objects. Be careful!

Civilians

Civilians will react to combat more appropriately by seeking hiding places when hearing gunfights and other aggressive noises, and flee when they are in the midst of a firefight

Multiple civilian profiles and behavior for each level depending on the level’s situation and circumstances

Settings

New

Add motion blur intensity slider

Weapons

New

P90

MP7

SPC9

M11 Compact

Bullet penetration values have been reworked for more consistency. Material parameters, thickness, and bullet velocity is now calculated

Improved bullet zeroing to optic dot over distance

57 USG now ejects 5.7x28mm shell casings when firing

Updated old attachment models into newer versions. New SRS model, new Pistol Flashlight model, and SMGs now have their own unique flashlight model

3P grip poses! Players now hold onto grips properly in third person, for those sick screenshots

Significantly increased damage for 7.62 ammo variants

Increase limb damage for JHP ammo variants

Animation

Fixed

Death animations. AI will play death animations when dying instead of playing a full ragdoll. This improves sync between AI death poses in multiplayer games.

A large batch of head models are now rigged for facial animation support AI will now have different facial expressions depending on the situation Real-time lip sync to dialogue is not currently supported but is planned in the future

Added a larger variety of idle poses for AI, ensuring that a group of AI NPCs can have a different and much more natural silhouette from one another

AI now play a variety of flinch animations when shot, making gunplay feel more responsive

AI now play recoil animations when shooting

Added IK animation exceptions to many animations, fixing broken arms when AI is doing animations like surrendering or fake surrendering

Scoring

Removed the requirement that all civilians must be reported to pass the “Rescue all of the Civilians” objective

UI

Loadout

Added a scroll box to the Preset dropdown to handle long preset lists

Preset names now have a character limit. Names made prior will be cut off rather than extend beyond the boundary.

Fixed

Double-clicking a new weapon selection while in the Quartermaster (weapon modification) screen will properly return to the attachment list for the newly selected weapon.

Quick-removing attachments from the Loadout Detail Panel will now work consistently

Reducing ammo slots should no longer remove secondary ammo type and always keep at least one of each ammo type if multiple are selected or slots are reduced to 1

Fixed issue with adding ammo slots not automatically adding a magazine when two ammo types were selected until Loadout was reopened

Voice Over

Many new voice lines for a variety of situations

Increased frequency of random AI idle chatter

SFX

New

Tons of new weapon SFX

New level SFX

Bullet spalling SFX

Gore SFX

Many sounds that would previously not occlude (footsteps/gunshots / etc) now occlude (sounding muffled behind walls). Woohoo!

Major optimizations across all levels to many core sound components

Major optimizations/tweaks to core sound mix

Major optimizations to many FMOD events

First person weapon full auto firing smoothed significantly

Tweaked timings for ADS sounds

Weapon foley updated to have more prominent pouch sounds

Bullet ricochet sound is now independent from bullet impact sound

Updates to various weapon sounds

SBR reverted to use older variant of gunshot sound

Bodyfall sound can now play at gentler velocity

Smoother reverb transitions as player moves across a level

Tweak sound size for door alarm sounds

Tweak sound size for keycard pickup sounds

Fixed

Fix issue where certain weapons would make no sound when fired from a third person

Fix issue where taser contact sound wouldn’t play

Fix issue where certain incorrect environmental ambience parameters could be assigned on level start

Fix issue where a certain gas canister would sound like a nuke if shot

Fix rare issue where certain important sounds could cut out during intense gunfights

Rerender many assets to remove pops

Club

Club music can now be shut off from the DJ booth

Additional sound detailing / updates to level ambience

Fix issue where certain ambient layer wouldn’t play

Dealer

Additional sound detailing / updates to level ambience

Fix instances of wrong ambience playing in certain areas

Gas

Disabled key card deny sound for fire exit door

Additional sound detailing / updates to level ambience

Meth

Additional sound detailing / updates to level ambience

Separate environmental ambience beds so one doesn’t play before the other during transition

Penthouse

Penthouse TV now uses alternative propagation solution to pan sound around wall

Fix issue where certain outdoor SFX sounded clear regardless of player position

Fix instances of wrong ambience playing in certain areas

Ridgeline

Added / Updated existing SFX

Certain sounds should now flow more dynamically across environment (i.e. Trees)

Fix instances of certain ambience parameters not updating in certain areas

Music

New

Club OST

Data Center OST

Agency OST

Main Menu OST

Updated Ridgeline OST basement cue

Fixed

Fixed an issue where Ridgeline OST could repeat certain cues twice

Fixed an issue where Hotel Upper Rooms OST could potentially stop playing

Fixed an issue where certain areas on Dealer would incorrectly play music

Level Specific

Club

Club music can now be shut off from the DJ booth

Additional sound detailing / updates to level ambiance

Fix issue where certain ambient layer wouldn’t play

Dealer

Additional sound detailing / updates to level ambiance

Fix instances of wrong ambiance playing in certain areas



Gas

Disabled key card deny sound for fire exit door

Additional sound detailing / updates to level ambiance

Meth

Additional sound detailing / updates to level ambiance

Separate environmental ambiance beds so one doesn’t play before the other during transition

Penthouse

Penthouse TV now uses alternative propagation solution to pan sound around wall

Fix issue where certain outdoor SFX sounded clear regardless of player position

Fix instances of wrong ambience playing in certain areas

Ridgeline

Added / Updated existing SFX

Certain sounds should now flow more dynamically across environment (i.e. Trees)

Fix instances of certain ambience parameters not updating in certain areas

Misc

Map analytics added to help identify gameplay issues / improve gameplay (Defaults to off) When enabled will stream actor locations / events to a server for further analysis No user identifiable information is sent Will be used for tracking down AI issues Added a permanent message indicating if map analytics is recording or not, and if so what the Game ID is

Nvidia DLSS implementation updated to 2.3.11

Conclusion

That concludes the patch notes for the long-awaited Adam Release. The VOID Interactive team could not be more grateful to everyone for their support along this journey. It’s been a couple of months of hard work behind the scenes, and we can’t wait to bring you more updates in the future!

Remember that this update will be available to everyone soon!

Join our Discord server to chat about the update!

https://discord.com/invite/readyornot

Keep your feet on the ground,

Void Interactive.