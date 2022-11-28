 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Winter Falling update for 28 November 2022

hotfix nov29

Share · View all patches · Build 10033766 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Unit experience works, experience is added at the start of victory screen now.
(If you skipped unit tables on the Victory screen before all units were shown you got 0 experience. )
Impatience is a vice.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1285061
  • Loading history…
Depot 1285062
  • Loading history…
Depot 1285063
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link