Improvements, Polish, and bug fixes

v0.5.65

-Updated Slide so that if you are sliding on wet ground you will gain speed

-Improved conversation camera blend in/out logic

-Camera adjustments while swimming and in conversations

-Update to mission dialog so you can press "E" to exit the dialog a short moment after the dialog has completed

-Adjusted resource drop logic to spawn resources a bit closer to the player. This helps Boulders in particular.

-Updated the minimap to show icons relative to the player position instead of relative to the zone position so that you can better sail towards a location without the icon being slightly inaccurate

-Updated input system code and improved gamepad rebinding logic

-Slight visual update to deep ocean rocks to increase their fidelity

-Improved Cannon ball logic so its collides with fewer false positive objects

-Updated respawn logic to get back to gameplay faster.

-Fixed square distortion in foam and normal map that would sometimes show up in deep ocean water areas

-Improved deep ocean rock shader visuals and how they interact with water

-Improved world map menu fade in/out shader

-Improved Ocean shader visuals

-Improved world map scroll speed with mouse wheel to be more consistent across different frame rates

-Fixed a rendering issue where pooled objects would not spawn at their expected size while the player roams the world

-Object and Memory cleanup improvements when exiting to the main menu and into another world