v0.5.65
-Updated Slide so that if you are sliding on wet ground you will gain speed
-Improved conversation camera blend in/out logic
-Camera adjustments while swimming and in conversations
-Update to mission dialog so you can press "E" to exit the dialog a short moment after the dialog has completed
-Adjusted resource drop logic to spawn resources a bit closer to the player. This helps Boulders in particular.
-Updated the minimap to show icons relative to the player position instead of relative to the zone position so that you can better sail towards a location without the icon being slightly inaccurate
-Updated input system code and improved gamepad rebinding logic
-Slight visual update to deep ocean rocks to increase their fidelity
-Improved Cannon ball logic so its collides with fewer false positive objects
-Updated respawn logic to get back to gameplay faster.
-Fixed square distortion in foam and normal map that would sometimes show up in deep ocean water areas
-Improved deep ocean rock shader visuals and how they interact with water
-Improved world map menu fade in/out shader
-Improved Ocean shader visuals
-Improved world map scroll speed with mouse wheel to be more consistent across different frame rates
-Fixed a rendering issue where pooled objects would not spawn at their expected size while the player roams the world
-Object and Memory cleanup improvements when exiting to the main menu and into another world
Breakwaters update for 28 November 2022
Improvements, Polish, and bug fixes
v0.5.65
