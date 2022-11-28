 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Breakwaters update for 28 November 2022

Improvements, Polish, and bug fixes

Share · View all patches · Build 10033572 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

v0.5.65
-Updated Slide so that if you are sliding on wet ground you will gain speed
-Improved conversation camera blend in/out logic
-Camera adjustments while swimming and in conversations
-Update to mission dialog so you can press "E" to exit the dialog a short moment after the dialog has completed
-Adjusted resource drop logic to spawn resources a bit closer to the player. This helps Boulders in particular.
-Updated the minimap to show icons relative to the player position instead of relative to the zone position so that you can better sail towards a location without the icon being slightly inaccurate
-Updated input system code and improved gamepad rebinding logic
-Slight visual update to deep ocean rocks to increase their fidelity
-Improved Cannon ball logic so its collides with fewer false positive objects
-Updated respawn logic to get back to gameplay faster.
-Fixed square distortion in foam and normal map that would sometimes show up in deep ocean water areas
-Improved deep ocean rock shader visuals and how they interact with water
-Improved world map menu fade in/out shader
-Improved Ocean shader visuals
-Improved world map scroll speed with mouse wheel to be more consistent across different frame rates
-Fixed a rendering issue where pooled objects would not spawn at their expected size while the player roams the world
-Object and Memory cleanup improvements when exiting to the main menu and into another world

Changed files in this update

Breakwaters Depot 1203181
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link