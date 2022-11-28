 Skip to content

Gentlemen's Club update for 28 November 2022

Cyber Monday Update notes for v1.3.6

Temperatures are starting to get colder, but we have something to warm you up! Get a deal on an exclusive bundle, which includes the Legendary barmaid Vixen, her brand NEW lewd scene and some currency packs! Also, our Black Friday discounts are extended for Cyber Monday week. Enjoy!

