 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

The Mortuary Assistant update for 29 November 2022

The Holiday Update

Share · View all patches · Build 10033420 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

_

Patch Notes

_

Major Additions:
  • Decorations have been added to River Fields Mortuary to celebrate the most joyous time of the year!


  • A Special New Body has found their way to the Mortuary line-up!

Miscellaneous:
  • Added new system to run holiday-specific events
  • Added holiday haunts
  • Added Holiday update (takes place between Dec. 1st to Dec. 31)
  • Removed the High DPI check box and gave the look sensitivity slider a much wider range
Bug Fixes:
  • Fixed an issue were look sensitivity would reset when loading a game

And as always, please post any issues you come across or feedback you may have in the The Mortuary Assistant Bugs and Feedback Thread or on the relevant channels on the DREADXP Discord.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1295921
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link