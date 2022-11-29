The Holiday Update

_

Patch Notes

Major Additions:

Decorations have been added to River Fields Mortuary to celebrate the most joyous time of the year!





A Special New Body has found their way to the Mortuary line-up!

Miscellaneous:

Added new system to run holiday-specific events

Added holiday haunts

Added Holiday update ( takes place between Dec. 1st to Dec. 31 )

) Removed the High DPI check box and gave the look sensitivity slider a much wider range

Bug Fixes:

Fixed an issue were look sensitivity would reset when loading a game

And as always, please post any issues you come across or feedback you may have in the The Mortuary Assistant Bugs and Feedback Thread or on the relevant channels on the DREADXP Discord.