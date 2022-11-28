 Skip to content

LALA Hentai update for 28 November 2022

Fixing bugs and adding a cheat code.

LALA Hentai update for 28 November 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Thanks to your feedback, bugs and errors have been fixed in the game.

Also added a cheat code that will allow you to get ALL achievements instantly. Just type LALA in the main menu of the game!

Have fun in the game!

Changed files in this update

Depot 2167771
  • Loading history…
