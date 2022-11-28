 Skip to content

RaceLeague update for 28 November 2022

Hotfix V0.2.9.1.2 published

Build 10033202 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changelog:
-Improved track builder performance
-Fixed some roads having wet material in track builder
-Fixed adding road nodes orientation being wrong after using scale or rotate
-Fixed default keyboard throttle & brake bindings not working
-Fixed inputs not working in test drive after driving in practice/quickrace
-Toned down bird ambient audio
-Various fixes & improvements

Past couple versions introduced a bug that causes performance drain in track builder. Performance now is overall better but the original cause is still unknown.

Changed files in this update

