Noble Fates 0.26.1.44 Released!

Hotfix

Add Compatibility Support Allows compatibility with v0.26 and v0.27 in the same mod Modding Mods now support version subfolders to override assets Name them to match the major version (Ex. v0.27 for Adventures or v0.26 for Wedding) Files in these folders override matching files from lower versions and the root Only files in the current version or below are loaded Mods can now reference base game assets without copying them in Mods now mark themselves as compatible with the version they're uploaded from Additional versions can be added to compatibleVersions in the OctMod.info```