 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Noble Fates update for 28 November 2022

Noble Fates 0.26.1.44 Released!

Share · View all patches · Build 10033157 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hotfix 


Add Compatibility Support  
Allows compatibility with v0.26 and v0.27 in the same mod  

Modding      
Mods now support version subfolders to override assets  
Name them to match the major version (Ex. v0.27 for Adventures or v0.26 for Wedding)  
Files in these folders override matching files from lower versions and the root  
Only files in the current version or below are loaded  
Mods can now reference base game assets without copying them in  
Mods now mark themselves as compatible with the version they're uploaded from  
Additional versions can be added to compatibleVersions in the OctMod.info```

Changed files in this update

Noble Fates Content Depot 1769421
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link