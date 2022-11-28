Noble Fates 0.26.1.44 Released!

Hotfix
Add Compatibility Support
Allows compatibility with v0.26 and v0.27 in the same mod
Modding
Mods now support version subfolders to override assets
Name them to match the major version (Ex. v0.27 for Adventures or v0.26 for Wedding)
Files in these folders override matching files from lower versions and the root
Only files in the current version or below are loaded
Mods can now reference base game assets without copying them in
Mods now mark themselves as compatible with the version they're uploaded from
Additional versions can be added to compatibleVersions in the OctMod.info```
Changed files in this update