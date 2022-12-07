Workshop GEMs: Sapphire pack is out!

Hello there!

We have an important update to announce: Train Valley 2 Workshop Gems - Sapphire is now available :)

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2098231/Train_Valley_2_Workshop_Gems__Sapphire/

Enjoy the launch day discount-this time we've brought to you 58 levels, polished and balanced to accentuate, emphasize the brilliance of Train Valley 2 Workshop submissions and share it on every platform-with original creator's nickname included into the respective description.

And don't miss the chance to stock up on every other Train Valley 2 expansion, original Train Valley game and several lucrative bundle offers like the one below-the Isometric Games Sale is on through December 12!

https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/23483/ChooChoo_Time/

Tell us what you think here in the comments

See you in a bit, friends!

