Planet S Version 0.3.5

Hi everyone!

This update brings the UI rework for the trade routes menu as well as multiple other changes and improvements.

Trade routes:

You can now set an item limit in each warehouse / spaceport of a colony by right clicking on that item. Trade routes will take these limits into account and keep at least that amount in stock (Example: If you set the limit for bricks to 20 and you have 30 in stock then a trade route will only pick up up to 10 bricks)

~ Reworked the layout of the trade routes menu to make it easier to greate new routes as well as to manage your existing ones

~ Trade routes now only transfer items into the same slot as selected in the trade routes menu

Fixed an issue that caused trade routes to keep a colony after it was destroyed (by deleting all spaceports + warehouses)

Font:

~ We switched to a different more readable font that supports a wider set of characters. This is part 1 of 3 of our transition to a more advanced text system to support more languages

Multiplayer:

Fixed multiple desyncs that were caused by lag spikes or by pausing the game

Bug fixes:

Fixed a very rare crash that could occur while interacting with the UI

We are looking forward to your feedback on these changes! Enjoy!

TeamJA