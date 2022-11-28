 Skip to content

Planet S update for 28 November 2022

Planet S Version 0.3.5

Build 10032952 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi everyone!

This update brings the UI rework for the trade routes menu as well as multiple other changes and improvements.

Trade routes:

  • You can now set an item limit in each warehouse / spaceport of a colony by right clicking on that item. Trade routes will take these limits into account and keep at least that amount in stock (Example: If you set the limit for bricks to 20 and you have 30 in stock then a trade route will only pick up up to 10 bricks)
    ~ Reworked the layout of the trade routes menu to make it easier to greate new routes as well as to manage your existing ones
    ~ Trade routes now only transfer items into the same slot as selected in the trade routes menu
  • Fixed an issue that caused trade routes to keep a colony after it was destroyed (by deleting all spaceports + warehouses)

Font:

~ We switched to a different more readable font that supports a wider set of characters. This is part 1 of 3 of our transition to a more advanced text system to support more languages

Multiplayer:

  • Fixed multiple desyncs that were caused by lag spikes or by pausing the game

Bug fixes:

  • Fixed a very rare crash that could occur while interacting with the UI

We are looking forward to your feedback on these changes! Enjoy!

TeamJA

