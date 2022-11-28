Update to Version 1.0 (build 64)

It has been a while since the last update, but I have been plugging away at improvements and bug fixes. I keep a running list of changes here:

https://www.infinitedungeoncrawler.com/release-notes/, but I'll detail the most significant below.

I eliminated several memory leaks that could have led to crashes. I also tweaked some Java settings to give increased stability. I can't say that I have found and fixed all of them (its an ongoing battle), but according to many reports the game does appear to be more stable now. I still recommend just plain restarting the game every now and then. Java's memory management isn't fully within a programmer's realm of control and the Java heap size does appear to grow sometimes even though I have verified my game is releasing the memory.

There are several monsters that I added to the game before I discovered my go-to artist for monsters (Rick Hershey from Fat Goblin Games, see his Patreon here). Giants are some of those, and I have never been happy with the images that I licensed. They didn't look consistent with the rest of the monsters I've licensed from Rick. But I updated the looks of both the Hill Giant and the Frost Giant (both male and female versions) in the latest update. The changes are strictly aesthetic --- nothing else has changed with them. But they look way better IMO.

There were some wonky things going on with some of the racial modifiers when you created a new character, like applying the -1 INT and -1 CHR penalties on Half-Goblins twice, resulting in -2 or sometimes -3. I've fixed this issue and existing characters should be fixed whenever they return from an expedition. This also resulted in mis-applying positive modifiers as well, like the +1 STR for Dwarfs. Sorry.

I tweaked the monster AI to handle longer distance calculations (moving, targeting) more efficiently.

I made a tweak that mostly affects elementals. They now cannot use their stamina-replenishing RECHARGE ability if they are standing in another static effect (like PRISMATIC LIGHTS, FOG CLOUD, etc.). They can move out of it and then use RECHARGE, but not while standing in it.

There are various other small bugs fixed here and there.

I am starting to work on building out the monsters for my next DLC world, which will be an island/swamp type of world. Hopefully I'll be able to release that in maybe four months or so.

One last note: Steam is good about automatically updating game content, but if you ever see an update notice and your build # (down in the lower-left corner of most screens) doesn't match, check your settings for the game in Steam and make sure updates are turned on. One trick I've found to force it to update is to go to the game listing, then MANAGE, then GAME PROPERTIES. Under LOCAL FILES click on the button for VERIFY INTEGRITY OF GAME FILES... I've found that that will force the update to the latest.