Patchnotes Release 1.5.0

Asked by you for a long time, finally delivered

Features

Start the game in resizeable windowed mode

Add toggle to switch between window and fullscreen in main menu options

You can now play in a small window beside your opened browser or discord, yeah! Works great!

Bugfixes

Fix wrong rain emitting in transition from graveyard bridge to castle

Fix potential wrong binary path of linux client for some linux distributions

All linux users can now enjoy their ride, finally.

