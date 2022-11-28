Patchnotes Release 1.5.0

Asked by you for a long time, finally delivered
Features
- Start the game in resizeable windowed mode
- Add toggle to switch between window and fullscreen in main menu options
You can now play in a small window beside your opened browser or discord, yeah! Works great!
Bugfixes
- Fix wrong rain emitting in transition from graveyard bridge to castle
- Fix potential wrong binary path of linux client for some linux distributions
All linux users can now enjoy their ride, finally.
Charging! Laser go brrrr!
Changed files in this update