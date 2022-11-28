 Skip to content

Alphabetical Order update for 28 November 2022

Patchnotes Release 1.5.0

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Asked by you for a long time, finally delivered

Features

  • Start the game in resizeable windowed mode
  • Add toggle to switch between window and fullscreen in main menu options

You can now play in a small window beside your opened browser or discord, yeah! Works great!

Bugfixes

  • Fix wrong rain emitting in transition from graveyard bridge to castle
  • Fix potential wrong binary path of linux client for some linux distributions

All linux users can now enjoy their ride, finally.

Charging! Laser go brrrr!

