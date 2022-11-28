v0.3.2 - Content update: Pursuits! + Feedback changes, patch notes

Hello to all of my playtesters,

Releasing a new build that addresses a lot of feedback that I've gotten from you. There's also some new content: Pursuits! These are optional objectives which you can complete for each level in the game that add some extra challenge to the game for those seeking it, and can also give you some fun things to do that you might not have thought about otherwise, like using a specific weapon for the level.

Completing a pursuit will reward you with bottle caps! If you accumulate enough of them, you can unlock the additional flavors of soda that were in the game previously, rather than getting it for money. I think this will be a good change to give the game some more replayability. If I have enough time, the different soda flavors may also do something more than just change the colour of your soda... I would love to get to that, I'll see how things go.

Aside from that, key changes include improvements to the first level in world 3 (should be easier now! Let me know if it's still too hard!), visibility improvements, palette changes and adjustments to the tutorial palette.

Below are the full patch notes with everything that's changed. I hope to hear from you about what you think of the changes and additions. Enjoy!

Cole

--- Patch Notes ---

Main things

Added a high score tracker for each level

added "Pursuits" to each level, which are optional objectives for you to complete. you will be rewarded in bottle caps which you can use to get new soda flavors with higher cumulative totals

Different soda flavors are now unlocked with bottle caps

Made adjustments to level 1 in World 3. Should be a lot easier to complete now, and I widened the hole to the left of the stage for more safety.

Added the ability to animation cancel attacks partway through if you use another weapon

created a money magnet character upgrade that can be bought

Tweaks / Balancing

Changed the soda challenge on W3L1 from 850% soda to 999%.

Added more visibility for enemies, the player, enemy projectiles, and traps

Added new effects for the projectiles from the bubble submachine gun and chaingun

tweaked colour palettes for better visibility, especially in world 2

tweaked tutorial colours and added some arrows for better recognizability and clarity

made some tweaks to the "Sandbox" level in world 2. Blocks should be easier to destroy

Increased damage of the bubble submachine gun and bubble chaingun

increased damage of the bottle rocket launcher

increased damage and charge time of the bottle rocket sprayload to make it feel more powerful

increased damage and animation time of the soda cannon -- it should feel very powerful now!

Increased damage of the soda machine

Jet dash now breaks breakable blocks in an area around it when you collide into a wall

mouse is now locked when in the level map

Bug fixes: