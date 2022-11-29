Nov 29: Thank you! Hotfix!

Thank you all for checking out Superior and for sharing your Early Access feedback with us. Thanks to your reports we've been able to address some issues and squash more bugs. Please continue to let us know if you run into issues.

Here's what changed for this hotfix:

Added a skippable intro cinematic

New handling for login and authentication errors to be less jarring when the client needs to close

Changed the default FPS cap setting to 60

Fix for players automatically getting revived when the teammate reviving them gets knocked down

Fix for intermittent issue where sometimes skill icons were not showing up on the HUD

Fix to leaderboards not giving rewards at the end of a run

Fix for Ronin's blade master ability giving >57,000% melee damage

Coming soon, a strange new enemy…

Join our Discord to share your feedback, submit a bug report, or chat with us about the game.