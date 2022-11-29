 Skip to content

Superior update for 29 November 2022

Nov 29: Thank you! Hotfix!

Nov 29

Thank you all for checking out Superior and for sharing your Early Access feedback with us. Thanks to your reports we've been able to address some issues and squash more bugs. Please continue to let us know if you run into issues.

Here's what changed for this hotfix:

  • Added a skippable intro cinematic
  • New handling for login and authentication errors to be less jarring when the client needs to close
  • Changed the default FPS cap setting to 60
  • Fix for players automatically getting revived when the teammate reviving them gets knocked down
  • Fix for intermittent issue where sometimes skill icons were not showing up on the HUD
  • Fix to leaderboards not giving rewards at the end of a run
  • Fix for Ronin's blade master ability giving >57,000% melee damage

Coming soon, a strange new enemy…

Join our Discord to share your feedback, submit a bug report, or chat with us about the game.

